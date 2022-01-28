Lamont to provide update ahead of Saturday’s major winter storm

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing ahead of Saturday’s winter storm.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. at the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s maintenance garage in Wethersfield. News 8 will stream his remarks on this page.

The major storm could drop 8 to 24 inches of snow across the state, with higher amounts in eastern Connecticut.

Steady snow is expected to arrive around midnight and continue through Saturday evening. Winds will gust over 40 mph at times with considerable blowing and drifting snow along with visibilities near zero at times, making for dangerous travel.

