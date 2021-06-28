LIST: Cooling Sites open up across Connecticut

Mercury thermometer marking 39 degrees Celsius 100 Fahrenheit in a sunny day. Summer heat shown on mercury thermometer against the blue sky. Sunlight with sun flares.

(WTNH) — A heat advisory was announced Monday, with temperatures surging into the upper 80s along the shoreline and mid 90s inland.

Here are a list of cooling centers in locations near you:

New Haven

Ives Main Library: 133 Elm Street | 10 AM – 5:30 PM Monday-Tuesday, 8 PM on Wednesday

Fair Haven Library: 182 Grand Ave | 10 AM – 6 PM Monday – Wednesday

182 Grand Ave | 10 AM – 6 PM Monday – Wednesday Mitchell Library: 37 Harris St. | Noon – 8 PM Monday, 10 AM – 6 PM Tuesday – Wednesday

37 Harris St. | Noon – 8 PM Monday, 10 AM – 6 PM Tuesday – Wednesday Wilson Library: 303 Washington Ave. | 10 AM – 6 PM Monday and Wednesday, Noon – 8 PM on Tuesday.

Hartford

Hartford Cooling Centers open Monday, June 28 – Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Hartford Public Library , 500 Main Street, 9 AM — 6 PM

North End Senior Center , 80 Coventry Street, 9 AM – 4PM

South End Senior and Wellness Center, 830 Maple Avenue, 9 AM – 3:30PM

New London

New London Public Library, 63 Huntington Street in the meeting room on the first floor.

The cooling center will be in operation during the hours of the Library on Tuesday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM and Wednesday 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Stamford

The Stamford Government Center lobby — 888 Washington Blvd., 1st floor lobby 8:00am- 9:00pm Mon- Fri

The lobby will also be available on Saturday and Sunday.

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Library Downtown — 925 Broad St.

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Black Rock Library — 2705 Fairfield Ave.

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Side Library – – 1174 East Main St.

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

North Branch Library — 3455 Madison Ave.

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Senior Centers (Open only weekdays):

Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill St, Bridgeport, CT (8:00am-3:00pm)

– 307 Golden Hill St, Bridgeport, CT (8:00am-3:00pm) Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Ave Bridgeport, CT (8:00am-3:00pm)

– 2676 Fairfield Ave Bridgeport, CT (8:00am-3:00pm) Ella Jackson Senior Center – 52 George Pipkin Way Bridgeport CT (8:00am-3:00pm)

– 52 George Pipkin Way Bridgeport CT (8:00am-3:00pm) North End Bethany Senior Center – 20 Throme St Bridgeport CT (8:00am – 3:00pm)

City Splash pads are also available from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. to help residents cool off. Five splash pads locations, open to public: