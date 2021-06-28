LIST: Cooling Sites open up across Connecticut

(WTNH) — A heat advisory was announced Monday, with temperatures surging into the upper 80s along the shoreline and mid 90s inland.
Here are a list of cooling centers in locations near you:
New Haven
- Ives Main Library: 133 Elm Street | 10 AM – 5:30 PM Monday-Tuesday, 8 PM on Wednesday
- Fair Haven Library: 182 Grand Ave | 10 AM – 6 PM Monday – Wednesday
- Mitchell Library: 37 Harris St. | Noon – 8 PM Monday, 10 AM – 6 PM Tuesday – Wednesday
- Wilson Library: 303 Washington Ave. | 10 AM – 6 PM Monday and Wednesday, Noon – 8 PM on Tuesday.
Hartford
Hartford Cooling Centers open Monday, June 28 – Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
- Hartford Public Library, 500 Main Street, 9 AM — 6 PM
- North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry Street, 9 AM – 4PM
- South End Senior and Wellness Center, 830 Maple Avenue, 9 AM – 3:30PM
New London
New London Public Library, 63 Huntington Street in the meeting room on the first floor.
The cooling center will be in operation during the hours of the Library on Tuesday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM and Wednesday 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Stamford
The Stamford Government Center lobby — 888 Washington Blvd., 1st floor lobby 8:00am- 9:00pm Mon- Fri
The lobby will also be available on Saturday and Sunday.
Bridgeport
- Bridgeport Library Downtown — 925 Broad St.
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Thursday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Black Rock Library — 2705 Fairfield Ave.
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- East Side Library –– 1174 East Main St.
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- North Branch Library — 3455 Madison Ave.
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Senior Centers (Open only weekdays):
- Eisenhower Senior Center– 307 Golden Hill St, Bridgeport, CT (8:00am-3:00pm)
- Black Rock Senior Center– 2676 Fairfield Ave Bridgeport, CT (8:00am-3:00pm)
- Ella Jackson Senior Center – 52 George Pipkin Way Bridgeport CT (8:00am-3:00pm)
- North End Bethany Senior Center – 20 Throme St Bridgeport CT (8:00am – 3:00pm)
City Splash pads are also available from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. to help residents cool off. Five splash pads locations, open to public:
- Beardsley Park Splash Pad – 1875 Noble Avenue (Upper East Side)
- Newfield-Jessup Park Splash Pad – 104 Eagle Street (East End)
- Puglio Park Splash Pad – 3531 Madison Avenue (North End)
- Seaside Park Splash Pad – West Beach, 1 Barnum Dyke (South End)
- Went Field Splash Pad – 401 Hanover Street (West Side)