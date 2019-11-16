List of ski resorts in New England now open for season

(WTNH) — While we haven’t had any significant snow just yet, our first snowflakes probably have skiing and snowboarding fans excited for ski season.

Some ski resorts got a head start with opening their gates earlier this week.

Killington was the first Easter resort to kick off ski and snowboard season-they opened last Sunday for pass holders.

Mount Snow, also located in Vermont opened this past Wednesday as well as Bretton Mountain in New Hampshire.

Seven trails opened Friday morning at Sugarloaf Mountain. Sunday River opened a few trails Friday on Locke Mountain and Barker Mountain. Both resorts are located in Maine.

In New Hampshire, Wildcat and Loon Mountain opened Friday. With a little fresh snow, courtesy of mother nature, five trails are ready for skiers at Wildcat, while thirteen trails are open at Loon Mountain.

If you don’t want to travel all the way to Northern New England, Wachusett Mountain in Princeton, Massachusetts has six trails of machine groomed packed powder ready for you.

Bromley and Jiminy Peak plan to open Saturday.

For a few days now, we have been watching them make snow at Mohawk Mountain in Litchfield County. They tell Storm Team 8 they hope to be open the Friday after Thanksgiving.