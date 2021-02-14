Major road icing concerns possible this week as wintry mix moves across CT Monday into Tuesday

Conn. (WTNH) — Another bought of wintry weather is coming our way for Monday.

Monday will feature a chance of a spotty mix, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain, especially in the afternoon.

Widespread freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning is very likely.

As temperatures warm into the upper 30s to near 40°, we’ll also likely see a switch from freezing rain to rain.

Sunday night: Cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday: Light snow/sleet/freezing rain with highs in the low to mid-30s. Freezing rain is likely overnight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Freezing rain in the morning, changing over to all rain as temperatures warm into the upper 30s, near 40°. Major icing concerns possible in the hill towns and in most areas north of I-84.

Another winter storm expected Thursday into Friday!

RELATED: Private contractors struggling to find enough salt for the upcoming snowstorms

With so many major winter storms hitting the state in such a short amount of time, many cities are low on salt and sand to treat roadways ahead of freezing temps.

Throughout the day Saturday, hundreds of trucks were waiting in long lines to get the salt they need to keep the streets safe and snow-free for the upcoming storms.

“My concerns are the safety of the people of the state of Connecticut. All the municipalities, the towns, shopping centers, food distribution areas. Me and my company — we serve the state of Connecticut, we serve towns, municipalities, we serve food distribution organizations, we do work at Bradley Airport, and the list goes on and on,” John Vasel III of JEV III Construction in Rocky Hill.