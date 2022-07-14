NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Our latest drought status was updated on Thursday, and it’s no surprise that half of the state is under a moderate drought. Parts of Tolland, Windham, New London, Hartford, and Litchfield County are under a moderate drought, whereas the rest of the state is considered abnormally dry.

The shoreline has only picked up five hundreths of an inch. That is over an inch below average for the month. And you’ll notice the shoreline is over five and a half inches below normal for the year.

Windsor Locks picked up two-hundredths of rain from thunderstorms on Thursday morning. For the month of July, the state is running four-tenths of an inch below average. Inland areas are doing better than the shoreline since the deficit is just under two and a half inches.

The bottom line is these spotty showers won’t completely pull the state out of a drought. The state needs a good, soaking rain for a day or two and even more on the shoreline.