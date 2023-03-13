NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A developing and complicated mid-March storm will bring rain, snow, wind, and possible power outages to Connecticut this week.

Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued for several counties in anticipation of this powerful nor’easter that will impact the state Monday into Tuesday.

Winter storm warning: Litchfield, Tolland and Windham

Winter storm watch: Hartford

Winter weather advisory: Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London

Timing

Monday: Light rain/mix arriving with rain for much of the state through the afternoon. Some snow in the high northwestern elevations. Rainy for much of the state tonight, with snow in northwest Connecticut. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: On/off snow with mostly rain at the shoreline, changing to snow for the afternoon. Gusty winds between 35 and 50 mph – power outages are also possible. Coastal flooding at high tide. Highs in the 30s. Snow tapering overnight.

Snowfall Totals

Location will make a big difference between rain and significant snowfall. Snow amounts are trickiest for the southern half of the state as it will depend on elevation and how fast or slow the changeover occurs down to the shoreline. The highest amounts will be in the northwest hills.

Possible Power Outages

The snow will be very wet, sticky, and heavy, increasing the risk of power issues. The wind will also pick up between 35 and 50 mph Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night as the storm develops and then pulls away.

Eversource is urging its customers to prepare for the storm and reminding them to stay clear of downed wires and immediately report them to 911.

Outages can be reported online at Eversource’s website or by calling 800-286-2000.

