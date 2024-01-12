NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful storm will bring more rain and strong winds to Connecticut beginning Friday night, with power outages and flooding possible.

Rain will spread across the state from west to east until midnight. From midnight until 6 a.m./7 a.m. Saturday, moderate to heavy rain will fall along with strong wind gusts. By dawn Saturday, we’ll add another 1.5″ to 2.5″ to the foot of rain we have received since Dec. 1.

Flood warnings and watches are in effect for the entire state. Check News 8’s weather alerts page for the latest.

It will remain quite windy through Saturday afternoon with gusts of 30 to 50 mph. Temperatures will start in the 50s, then gradually fall.

Flooding Concerns Near the Yantic River

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (DEMHS) said they have inspected and repaired the Fitchville Pond dam in Bozrah that was compromised earlier this week, temporarily shutting down one of its substations.

City leaders in Norwich told residents near the Yantic River to “be prepared to evacuate in the event the river begins to flood excessively” overnight.

“Yantic River could reach historic levels, which could create a public safety emergency,” city officials said.

If an evacuation is required, Norwich residents will receive a notification on their phones. Residents are urged to avoid streets prone to flooding.

Possible Power Outages

Do not go near downed power lines, poles or damaged electrical equipment. Call 911 in an emergency.

Traffic Conditions

Drivers are urged to slow down and allow extra time.

