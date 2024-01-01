Happy New Year! And happy 2024! We’re starting off the new year with mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a flurry or two. Skies this afternoon should turn partly sunny with highs getting into the low 40s. Sunny and quiet weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 40s. On Thursday, a storm system will be passing by off to our south but at this time it looks like it will not bring us any significant weather. Some flurries possible but that looks to be it. Keep watching News 8 for any possible changes. The next threat of a storm looks to be on Sunday and at this point that will be our first chance this season of seeing some snow. Stay Tuned!

New Years Day: Mostly cloudy this morning with a little more sun this afternoon, highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Cloudy with flurries. High near 40 degrees.

Friday: Mainly sunny, cold! Highs in the upper 30s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s.