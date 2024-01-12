Plenty of sunshine, light wind, and mild temperatures are expected for most of your Friday, but clouds will fill in through the later afternoon and evening hours. Our next storm system will make its debut around 10 PM Friday night. A couple of inches of rain with gusty winds is expected through Saturday morning. Unfortunately, we will likely see more river, street, and basement flooding. Nice and mild Saturday but still on the windy side! A much colder pattern developing Sunday through all of next week.

Early this morning: A few clouds with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Today: Sunny skies through midday with a few more clouds increasing later in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight: Dry early then rain developing and becoming windy. A brief bit of snow mix in northern high elevations going to rain. Rain and gusty winds overnight with some street & basement flooding, coastal flooding & big waves. Some power outages possible too! Temperatures rising way up into the 50s.

Tomorrow: Rain and wind ends by 6-8am. River, street, and basement flooding is likely again. Gradually drying out with some sun & lots of clouds with a random rain shower. Windy and mild with morning temperatures in the 50s & falling into the 40s during the afternoon.

Sunday: Sun to lots of clouds & some scattered light snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

MLK Day: More clouds and cold with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Watching the storm track. Possible snow with an offshore storm. Check back for updates. Highs in the 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny & cold with highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Friday: Coldest morning of the season with 10s. Bright & cold with afternoon highs in the 20s.