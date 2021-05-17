New research shows rising sea levels in CT is much worse than expected

Conn. (WTNH) — New alarming research is out tonight about rising sea levels and it’s much worse than expected. So what does that mean for the folks living along the coast?

Let’s talk about facts. The world is warming, storms are becoming more severe, but the steady constant issue is the rising ocean waters, that could inundate our Connecticut coastline, and it’s happening faster than you might think.

Let’s breakdown the math. Over the last almost 2000 years, the oceans have been rising. Blame nature, melting ice, and sinking land. That rate…a measly 1.1 mm a year. The problem is, over the last 1-2 hundred years, that rate has nearly doubled and the mean sea level is now a foot higher than it was under 100 years ago. That means a house built in 1920 with 3 feet of height over the beach is now flooding at least twice every month and that could change things in a big way.

“It just increases our base for coastal flooding events. An increased frequency of coastal flooding events and then also potentially an increased magnitude with these events as well,” says Nelson Vaz of the National Weather Service.

Sam Kantrow has more information tonight at 11.