News 8 Now – January 14 afternoon update

Weather

by: Sam Kantrow

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — News 8’s Sam Kantrow has the latest on today’s top stories and weather forecast.

Find out more about what to expect from your Weather Forecast here!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss