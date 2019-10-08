News 8 Now – January 14 afternoon update

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- The city of New Haven is gearing up for the winter ahead. They held an emergency preparedness exercise Friday morning, making sure everything and everyone is ready to go once we start getting storms.

It's only a matter of time before we get our first big snowstorm. There are 226 miles of road here in the city that need to be cleaned when that happens, and you want the process to be as smooth as possible.