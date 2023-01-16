(WTNH) – If you’re waiting for a snowstorm, expect to keep waiting. Storm Team 8 says temperatures will increase each day through the midweek, and the weather pattern isn’t showing a significant snowstorm for the foreseeable future.

Is this normal for January in Connecticut?

According to data from the National Weather Service, over the past five years, snowfall totals in Connecticut have ranged from 1.5 inches for the entire month to 18.8 inches.

According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more.

Here’s a look at some data over the past five years of snowfall totals in Connecticut:

Hartford County

January 2022

Hartford County recorded 14.2 inches of snow during the entire month, with the majority of the snow falling on Jan. 29. On Jan. 29, parts of Hartford County picked up 6.8 inches.

January 2021

Hartford County recorded 5 inches exactly during the entire month, with 1.8 falling on Jan. 26.

January 2020

For the entire month of January, Hartford County only received 3.3. inches, according to the NWS. Most of that snow, 3.1 inches, fell on Jan. 18.

January 2019

In 2019, Hartford County recorded 12.4 inches of snow for the entire month of January. The most fell on Jan. 20 with 4.9 inches.

January 2018

The NWS data reported that 13.7 inches of snow fell in January 2018. A large chunk of that, 10 inches, fell on Jan. 4.

New Haven County

January 2022

In New Haven County in January of 2022, 18.8 inches of snow fell, according to the NWS. The largest amount of snow fell on Jan. 7, with 9.8 inches.

January 2021

In January 2021, New Haven County only saw 2 inches of snow. The majority of it fell on Jan. 27.

January 2020

New Haven County recorded 4.3 inches of snow during the month. The NWS recorded that on Jan. 19, 3.5 inches of snow fell.

January 2019

In January 2019, 1.5 inches fell in New Haven County. That entire amount fell on Jan. 21.

January 2018

The National Weather Service had no data for New Haven County in January 2018.

When looking at the month so far, Hartford County has seen 1.1. inches, while New Haven County has not seen a measurable snowfall.

According to the NWS, January is the month with the most snow in Connecticut. For Hartford County, the 2022 season wrapped up with 34.4 inches of snow, while New Haven County racked in 28.3 inches for the year.

So, while you may be worried we “missed out” on snow this year, the NWS shows many storms happen later in the month.

