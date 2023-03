PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — A nor’easter hit parts of the state on Tuesday, leaving behind wet snow that will be frozen solid.

Meteorologist Gil Simmons warns that commuters should take caution on their way to work or school due to the slippery nature of the roads.

The Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled across Connecticut besides Litchfield County, which is on a three-hour delay.

