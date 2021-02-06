Not a blizzard, but crews statewide preparing for snow to return Sunday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Here we go again — Not even a full week after a huge winter storm left over a foot of snow behind across Connecticut, we’re getting another chunk of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the southern part of the state, while a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the northern half.

Light snow will start early Sunday morning between 6 and 8 a.m., according to Storm Team 8. Bouts of moderate to heavy snow will come down at times throughout the day. Right now, the storm is set to taper off between 4 and 6 p.m.

Most of the state should see between 3” and 6”, while the Southeastern part of the state might see between 6” and 9”. It will be breezy at times, but not blizzard winds like we saw last week.

The snow totals won’t quite compare to last week’s storm, but the question is, what will the streets in New Haven and all over the state look like Sunday?

Dept. of Public Works crews in New Haven and other cities and towns have logged many hours battling two big storms in recent weeks. They will be back at work Sunday to keep streets safe from more snow on the way. With these back-to-back storms and another one a couple of weeks ago, News 8 asked Mayor Justin Elicker and the city’s Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana what the potential impact of these storms on the city and the city resources in terms of manpower and finances.

Mayor Elicker said, “The last storm we blew through about a third of our snow budget and so ideally we don’t have a lot more big storms. The other thing is fatigue. We’re all exhausted right now.”

Fontana said, “There’s no doubt about it folks are tired. But the Public Works and Parks Director has staggered the schedules and really tried to get people time to recover, time to get some rest.”

They also said with snow still on the ground in some neighborhoods from Monday’s storm, the parking ban will play a major role in helping with cleanup efforts.

The parking ban in New Haven begins at 11 p.m. Saturday. No parking on either side of all streets downtown and no parking on the odd-numbered sides of streets in residential areas — they will ticket and tow.

Storm Team 8 will keep you up to date on this winter storm Saturday evening and all day Sunday on News 8, as well as on WTNH.com and the free News 8 app.