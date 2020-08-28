NWS surveying damage from Thursday’s storm to see if tornado touched down in New Haven County

NEW HAVEN COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — The National Weather Service (NWS) is surveying damage from Thursday’s storm to see if a tornado(es) touched down in New Haven County.

Heavy damage was reported in Brandford, Hamden, the Havens and Waterbury.

Several viewers and city workers told News 8 they saw a tornado during the storm.

During a phone interview Thursday, Hamden’s Director of Public Works, Craig Cesare, reported one of his crews claimed they saw a tornado in front of them on Shepard Avenue while out accessing damage.

While in East Haven, the severe weather caused an estimated $1 million on damage to the high school’s new turf football and track field.

Sheets of turfgrass, equipment, bleachers and more sprawled all over the field-to-be since Thursday evening.

On Friday, Governor Lamont declared a State of Emergency to help with clean up and power restoration.

It is estimated that the NWS will release its findings by 10 p.m. Friday.

The NWS confirmed to WABC that a tornado touched down in Orange County, New York.

Stephen DiRienzo, from the Albany office of the NWS, said that based on the cross-cut damage to trees and a wind gust of 82 mph recorded at the Orange County Airport, it’s been determined a tornado did touch down.