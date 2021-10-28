October is no stranger to storms in CT; A look back at some of the most memorable

(WTNH) – Our latest nor’easter is moving away. Rain soaked Connecticut Tuesday and Wednesday morning, dropping two to four inches across most of the state with winds gusting between 40 to 50 miles per hour in some spots.

Connecticut did okay compared to southeastern Massachusetts where strong winds brought down trees and power lines leaving almost half a million people without power.

In October, anything goes in Connecticut, nor’easters, severe storms, hurricanes, and snowstorms. This month is no stranger to some memorable storms.

Let’s take you back to October 29th, 2017 when an intensifying system brushed the state, leaving over 200,000 people in the dark. A 67 mile-per-hour gust was recorded at the Groton-New London Airport and a 66 mile-per-hour gust was recorded in Newtown.

No one will forget October 29th, 2012 when Hurricane Sandy slammed into northern New Jersey. Even though the storm was post-tropical at the time of landfall, it caused catastrophic flooding and damage. The shoreline was inundated with a 9-foot storm surge. A 76 mile-per-hour gust was reported in Bridgeport and a 62 mile-per-hour gust at Bradley International. Over 600-thousand people were without power.

The 2011 Halloween Nor’easter will go down as one of the most historic storms in New England. This storm was a cruel trick, coming two months after Irene. Two feet of snow fell in Litchfield Hills, while Bradley International picked up just over a foot. The weight of the snow caused widespread tree and power line damage. Over 800,000 people were left in the dark, some for weeks.

If you lived in Connecticut in 1979, you likely remember October 3 very well. A short-lived, yet violent F-4 tornado ripped through Poquonock, Windsor Locks, and Suffield and was the strongest tornado in Connecticut history, and one of the costliest in U.S. history. Three people died, while 500 were injured.

Of course, we have a couple of others mixed in there:

October 30th, 2020 Bradley International picked up 2 inches of snow.

October 31st, 1991, the infamous ‘perfect storm’ and on October 4, 1987, another early snowstorm dumped several inches in Litchfield County.

As Meteorologist Joe Furey mentioned, we have more rain and wind on the way for Saturday, so on to the next!