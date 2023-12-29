Here’s an update on how much rain fell with this last system. Another 1.5-2.5″ inches of rain fell early Thursday with some local flooding. Now the total rainfall for December 2023 comes in at 8.0″ to 10.0+ inches of rain across Connecticut.

Lingering areas of showers and drizzle for today, with mild temperatures holding on! Finally, a drying trend heading through the last weekend of 2023 with some much-needed sunshine returning along with more seasonable temperatures. Saturday will still be mostly cloudy, although it may turn partly sunny in the afternoon, with Sunday looking brighter. The first day of 2024 will be partly sunny, with highs around or over 40 degrees. Back to work and school on Tuesday with sunny skies and highs of 40-45.

Friday: Cloudy with spotty showers and drizzle. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

Saturday: More clouds than sun with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

New Year’s Eve Night: Partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-40s.