Happy Weekend! Once again, this weekend will come with a 50/50 split of weather. Today will be the pick of the weekend with an sun and some clouds along with a mild feel where highs likely reaching 50. Perfect for heading out to do any holiday shopping of raking up the final batch of leaves for the season. By Sunday evening, we have another big rain and wind event to track…

There will likely be some mist, fog, or drizzle around through much of the day Sunday with a chiller feel where temps will likely remain in the 30s and 40s until later in the day. Then temps soar through the 50s overnight! By Sunday afternoon and early evening, some batches or rain look to enter the state. The main event is overnight Sunday through about lunchtime Monday. The potential is there for 2-4 inches or rain and strong to potentially damaging winds for some. For this reason, a Wind Advisory is posted for the inland part of Fairfield and New Haven counties highlighting gusts to 50 are possible between midnight Sunday and noon Monday. A High Wind Watch as issued for the same time period for the shore from New Haven points east, and all of New London county. Gusts to 60 could be possible there! That would be enough to cause scattered power and tree issues.

We will keep a close eye on the exact details over the coming few days. The bottom line is a very stormy overnight and 1st half of Monday is expected with flooding rain and some wind damage possible in spots.

The good news? Once this storm finally pushes out during the afternoon on Monday with a colder NW wind taking over, the remainder of the forecast looks event-free with highs in the 40s on Tuesday, then cooling off to close out the week but remaining dry! This boring weather pattern may last right through the Christmas Holiday Weekend! Fingers crossed

Today: Mainly Sunny and mild. Highs near 50

Tonight: Patchy drizzle possible in spots. Lows in the mid 30s

Sunday: AM drizzle followed by a steady rain by the evening. Winds become gusty as well

Sunday PM-Monday AM: Very heavy, flooding rain. Strong winds with gusts over 50 mph possible in spots.

Tuesday-Saturday: Mainly sunny, dry, cooling trend with highs in the 40s on Tuesday the cooling off a bit to end the week.