Part two of this storm will bring another round of snow our way later this morning through this afternoon with an additional accumulation! It will be windy & we are watching high tide levels as well! The snow will end from west to east anywhere from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lots of icy patches tonight as the temperature drops, so be careful Monday morning! Brief high-pressure Monday through midday Tuesday with quiet weather before a nasty storm comes our way late Tuesday through Wednesday morning with flooding rain, strong wind gusts and another coastal high tide flooding threat. This is a storm that could cause some power issues. We will keep you updated!

Early this morning: Heavy snow tapering to light spotty rain, mix & spotty snow showers. Temps in the low to mid-30s. Tides will run higher than usual with a Coastal Flood Advisory from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Today: Snow redeveloping mid to late morning with heavy snow at times mid-morning through early afternoon ending 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Gusty northeast wind too! Additional 1″ to 4″ of snow.

Monday: A slippery start for some areas. Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: Dry through most of the daylight hours. A rain & brief mix arrives late in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Heavy rain with local street, highway, basement, stream. river flooding & very windy with scattered power outages into early Wednesday AM! Coastal flooding is possible too! Rising temperatures through the night from 30s to 40s to even some 50s.

Wednesday: Heavy rain/flooding/strong wind gusts for the morning with some power outages. Falling temps midday-afternoon with clearing.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, colder and dry. Highs near 40.

Friday: Sun and clouds, dry. Highs in the low 40s.