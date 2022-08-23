(WTNH) – Parts of the state are seeing flooded roads as severe storms move through.

Flooding was reported in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon as severe thunderstorms popped up.

According to News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor, flooding occurs when you have a drought and downpours. The water has trouble seeing into the ground, so it runs off or pools.

Baylor says the state needed steady, light rain to allow the ground to become more saturated first.

CREDIT: Mark Walrath

CREDIT: April Kalaus Deller

Drivers are not recommended to drive through flooded roads.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates.