The snow picked up in intensity overnight--check out some of the snow totals so far! The snow will be lighter this morning, with some pockets of moderate snowfall. We could pick up an additional 2" to 4" inland, up to 2" at the shoreline since there is some sleet mixing in. Things will start to taper off later this morning, between 10 AM to Noon. Once the snow is done, that'll be the best time to shovel--if you do it before that, the wind will likely blow the snow back on to your driveway, sidewalk, etc. Sure enough, we should get some peeks of sunshine this afternoon, but it'll remain quite cold!

Early this morning: Waves of snow and sleet coming through. Windy and cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, wind chills in the single digits to teens.