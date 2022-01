Steady, to at times heavy snow has been falling all morning. The heaviest snow has fallen in the eastern parts of the state where a heavy snow band has positioned itself and has not moved much. As of 9:00AM we have moderate to at times heavy snow from New Haven, up through Hartford and Stafford and points east. There is a very heavy band that is set up in New London up through Plainfield and not moving much. Winds will also be an issue, gusting between 30 to 50 MPH. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility, leading to poor travel conditions.

Temperatures will gradually drop into the teens this afternoon with wind chills falling below zero. With it being that cold, kids shouldn't play in the snow today--save that for Sunday! The snow should start to taper late this afternoon/evening from west to east. By the time it's all said and done, most of Eastern CT will end up with 1 to 2 feet of snow, while western CT will see closer to 6", up to a foot.