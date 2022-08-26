(WTNH) – Strong to severe storms are expected to move through the state on Friday, bringing rain and gusty winds.

The storms are expected to pop up anytime between 1 p.m. on 7 p.m.

“There is a slight chance some storms could be strong/severe with downpours and strong wind gusts. I can’t rule out an isolated tornado, so please listen for any watches or warnings to be issued,” said Meteorologist Gil Simmons.

These storms come after a round of severe storms ripped through parts of the state on Tuesday afternoon. Downpours caused flooding in several towns, including Waterbury.

The flooding occurred due to the ongoing drought, which causes the water not to be able to seep into the ground. Instead, it runs off or pools, causing flooding.

