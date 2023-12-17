NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful storm is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Connecticut Sunday night through Monday afternoon, with the potential of flooding, power outages and school delays.

A flood watch is in effect for most of the state through Monday, with 2-5 inches of rain expected. A coastal flood warning is in effect along the shore for moderate flooding with tides running 2-3 feet above ground level.

A high wind warning has also been issued for southern Connecticut, with possible 50-60 mph gusts. A wind advisory is in effect for the rest of the state for 40-50 mph gusts.

Closings & Delays

Traffic Conditions

Drivers are urged to allow for extra time during Monday’s morning commute.

Power Outages

Do not go near downed power lines, poles or damaged electrical equipment. Call 911 in an emergency.

Potential Rainfall Totals