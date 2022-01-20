Public works crews play a waiting game before rain turns to snow in Bristol

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Public works crews in Bristol were on standby during the rain Thursday morning, but when rain turned to snow, they jumped into action.

Communities like Stafford Springs were among the first to see snow Thursday morning.

“Our public works crews take care of about 14 miles of roads individually, each of the drivers, so it takes a bit of time,” Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said. “If this ice is over quickly, use your best judgment.”

Officials say, if possible, it’s best to stay home on days like this.

The temperatures are expected to keep plummeting Thursday into Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont extended the state’s severe cold weather protocol through noon on Feb. 2.

Stay up to date with News 8 Storm Team’s forecast here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

TSA: Record number of guns seized at checkpoints in 2021; 9 arrested at Bradley International Airport

News /

Vigil held for teen found dead in driveway in East Hartford

News /

Rollover crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill causes delays

News /

Hartford to supply schools with Narcan following teen’s fatal overdose

News /

Bob Stefanowski sits down with News 8 after announcing GOP bid for governor

News /

FULL INTERVIEW: Bob Stefanowski sits down with News 8 after announcing run for governor

DL365 /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss