Public works crews play a waiting game before rain turns to snow in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Public works crews in Bristol were on standby during the rain Thursday morning, but when rain turned to snow, they jumped into action.

Communities like Stafford Springs were among the first to see snow Thursday morning.

“Our public works crews take care of about 14 miles of roads individually, each of the drivers, so it takes a bit of time,” Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said. “If this ice is over quickly, use your best judgment.”

Officials say, if possible, it’s best to stay home on days like this.

The temperatures are expected to keep plummeting Thursday into Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont extended the state’s severe cold weather protocol through noon on Feb. 2.

