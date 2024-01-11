Rivers will remain swift & high! A break in the active storm track and pattern today and tomorrow before the next rain & wind storm comes through Friday night & Saturday! Not as strong as our recent storm, any rain at this point will cause a faster issue with rivers & basements because we have already had so much rain. Winds will not be quite as strong, however there will be some high tide flooding again too! A turn to colder weather starts Sunday and next week looks like it will feel colder for much longer. The more important issue is timing out possible snow/mix events & it looks active starting on later on MLK Day. Make sure your car is ready for a possible wintry weather commute or two next week!

Early this morning: Lots of clouds with icy patches on the roads in some towns. Lows in the mostly in the 30s.

Today: Clouds to sun to clouds with highs in the low-mid 40s.

Tomorrow: Icy spots to start. Mostly sunny with some PM clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Rain & wind by midnight with rising temperatures. A Flood Watch for the rain & high tide levels! High tide will be Friday night 10PM-midnight.

Saturday: Rough early day with heavy rain, gusty winds and a higher than usual tide again! A passing shower during the afternoon & windy! Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Lots of clouds & colder with a flurry possible. Highs in the 30s.

MLK Day: Partly sunny, light wind & cold with some light snow possible late. High upper 20s to low 30s. Becoming cloudy at night.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Watching for another storm system with snow possible and a mix. Highs in the 20s to lower 30s.