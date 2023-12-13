Uneventful weather ahead other than a strong cold front later this evening with a few flurries or a snow squall followed by colder temperatures tomorrow. Mild changes return quickly Friday & Saturday before a storm comes our way for later Sunday through Tuesday next week with wind & rain again!

Early this morning: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Today: Sun & some clouds with breezy highs in the low to mid 40s. A passing flurry or snow shower with the cold front during this evening.

Tomorrow: Bright, breezy and chilly. Highs 35-40.

Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer with highs 45-50.

Saturday: Sun & clouds with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Sun giving way to cloudy skies and evening light rain. Highs in the middle to upper 40s. Rain and wind at night.

Monday: Rainy & windy with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with lingering rain showers & highs in the 40s.