Reports of ice out there on roads where water is running out & freezing. Be careful early today! Other than river flooding, we have quiet weather ahead! Some colder temperatures each day through Friday then a warm-up. There is a weak system with some spotty rain early on the 24th, but it looks fine for Christmas eve and Christmas Day. Another round of rain is expected for midweek next week.

Early this morning: Mainly clear with icy patches. Lows mostly in the in the 20s.

Today: Runoff water is freezing & creating icy spots early…be careful! Plenty of sunshine & a bit breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Rivers remain high!

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy & chilly with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winter begins at 10:27 PM.

Friday: Bright and colder with highs only in the middle to upper 30s.

Saturday: Sun & PM clouds with highs in the low 40s.

Christmas Eve Day: MAM spotty shower to partial clearing and dry for Christmas eve. Highs in the middle 40s.

Christmas Day: Clouds & sunshine with highs in the 40s to around 50 degrees!

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy and mild with highs near 50 degrees. Rain at night!

Wednesday: Rain wit highs in the 40s.