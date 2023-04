Conn.( WTNH) — High fire danger, and a chance for rapid fire spread has been issued for the entire state of Connecticut, due to dry air.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire state, and that means that critical fire weather conditions are expected or occurring.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will create a significantly

elevated fire growth potential.

The warning ends Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m.