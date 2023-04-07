NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A red flag warning is in effect for Connecticut from noon until 8 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service defines the alert as conditions where “warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.”
Dry weather and wind gusts of up to 35 mph will result in potentially critical fire weather conditions.
The National Weather Service suggests the following when the alert is active:
- If you’re allowed to burn, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch
- Don’t throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire
- Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it
- Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire and quickly spread