NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A red flag warning is in effect for Connecticut from noon until 8 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service defines the alert as conditions where “warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.”

Dry weather and wind gusts of up to 35 mph will result in potentially critical fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service suggests the following when the alert is active: