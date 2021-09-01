Remnants of Ida expected to cause major flooding Wednesday into Thursday

(WTNH) – Flash Flood Watches have been posted for all of Connecticut as remnants of Ida are moving through the state Wednesday into Thursday. Storm Team 8 is keeping an eye on the storm as it is expected to cause major flooding in parts of the state.

Three to six inches of rain are expected in a relatively short amount of time. This can cause flooding on roads and is expected to make rivers rise, causing additional flooding.

There is also the potential for power outages as the wind is supposed to reach around 20 to 40 miles per hour.

Some rumbles of thunder showing up in the area now. The "main action" isn't until this evening. We WILL see major flooding in areas! pic.twitter.com/Q8ceZDyIpO — Sam Kantrow (@SamKantrow) September 1, 2021

Residents are being asked to avoid flooded roads as this flooding could even be life-threatening.

TOLLAND COUNTY:

Gottier Rd by Tolland Stage Rd (Route 74) is closed due to water over the road. Please seek an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/VD9dzdY7ws — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) September 1, 2021

Here are some tips for residents:

Clear any debris from gutters and downspouts to avoid an accumulation of water in and around your property.

Move furniture and valuables to a safe place, out of a basement or areas that experience flooding.

On your street, take a look at the nearest catch basin and clear debris from the top to allow rainwater to flow in freely.

Make sure flash lights are charged or have batteries, and you have some non-perishable food in case the power goes out.

Keep phones and electronic devices charged.

Stay home – do not go for walks, as high winds can carry debris or knock down trees.

Move cars away from trees that could drop branches. Bring in patio furniture.

Fill containers with drinking water and fill bathtub with water to flush toilets.

Generators should be set up and run away from closed spaces and away from homes.

If a wire is downed, always assume it is live, avoid touching it, do not drive over it and do not move it. Call 911.

Connecticut residents are encouraged to download the state’s CTPrepares app for mobile devices.