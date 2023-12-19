A mostly quiet pattern ahead other than some slight temperature changes. Good news as we approach Christmas. We will continue watching many rivers at or above flood stage today. Remind kids to stay away!

2023 is now the 4th wettest year for inland Connecticut in the last 118 years!

Early this morning: River Flood Warnings for many Connecticut rivers! Breezy with passing clouds. Lows in the low to mid-30s. Runoff water turns to ice in spots across inland Connecticut.

Today: River Flood Warnings for many Connecticut rivers continue! A mix of clouds & some sun. Breezy with an isolated brief passing rain or mixed shower. Highs 40-45.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy & seasonably chilly. Highs in the middle 30s to lower 40s. Winter begins at 10:27 p.m.

Friday: Sun & clouds with highs in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Saturday: Lots of clouds & some sun with a sprinkle or flurry. Highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Sunday/Christmas Eve.: Sunny & milder with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Dry for Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day: Bright & dry for travel with highs near 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy with some light rain possible & highs 45-50.