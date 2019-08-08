Vehicles stuck in flooded roads in Hartford area

(WTNH)–Several cars were caught in flash floods in the Hartford area Wednesday evening.

Hartford Police warned people to stay off of the roads as the roads started to flood. Hartford fire crews and the Department of Public works assisted multiple disabled vehicles caught in the floods.

On King Phillips Drive near Albany Ave. in West Hartford, the flooding has receded but there are several cars left unattended in the middle of the street. Police are trying to track down the drivers.

Flooding on King Phillips Avenue in West Hartford on Wednesday, August 7th.

Storm Team 8 has seen reports of 3.5 inches of rain in the West Hartford area.

Photo: Hartford Police Department

The Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 10:30 p.m. for Hartford County.

