No ice this morning! The torrential rain and damaging gusts will diminish as the morning goes by. A few spotty showers are possible during the day and the pattern turns quiet for tomorrow & Friday before the next wind & rain storm comes in for Friday night & Saturday.

Early this morning: Heavy rain and strong wind gusts diminishing. Residual coastal, river, street, and basement flooding are all possible. Scattered power outages too! Temperatures in the 40s & 50s.

Today: Heavy Rain tapering to spotty showers early. Mostly cloudy, with some sun and spotty showers. Still quite windy. Temperatures start in the 50s/40s then falling in the afternoon.

Thursday: Brighter with highs in the mid-40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid-40s. Rain developing overnight.

Saturday: More rain and wind. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Brighter and colder. Highs in the mid-30s.

MLK Day: Becoming cloudy with snow or rain at night. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday: Watching for possible rain and/or snow. Highs in the 30s.