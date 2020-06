(WTNH) — With the Atlantic hurricane season officially here, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will be providing an update on the COVID-19 response while the state and nation prepare for tropical storms.

ight now, NOAA is predicting thirteen to nineteen named storms, which could include up to six major hurricanes. Senator Blumenthal will be joined by AmeriCares CEO Christine Squires.

That event starts at 10:30 a.m. Monday.