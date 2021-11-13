Severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings, and power outages throughout Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in several counties until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents can see increasing rounds of showers or storms, thunder, gusty winds, and small hail during the afternoon into the evening.

A tornado warning has been issued in Windham County as the storm travels over the ST state line and moves into Rhode Island.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in the counties of Windham, Worcester, Providence, and Kent.

State Police reports several calls of trees down in Old Lyme.

As of 5:13 p.m., Eversource reports over 9,200 CT power outages. United Illuminating is reporting over 200 outages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

