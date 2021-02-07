Skiers heading to Ski Mount Southington as first flakes of Sunday’s snow arrive

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — As Connecticut awaits the first flakes of snow Sunday, folks are heading to the slopes for an exciting snow day.

Rail Jam is happening at Ski Mount Southington, which is a rare occurrence and makes for an exciting time for both new and veteran skiers.

The storm last Monday left plenty of powder for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy, and the few more inches we’re getting Sunday will only make it better. There will also be less wind expected for this snowstorm.

Storm Team 8 will be monitoring Sunday’s winter storm throughout the day and evening, ahead of Monday’s morning commute.

