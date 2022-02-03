Slick conditions expected across Conn. Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Rain Friday morning is expected to change to freezing rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Black ice is going to be a big concern in the morning, and the timing is not going to be easy for school bus drivers.

It may be just wet pavement one minute and black ice the next as temperatures can drop just a few degrees from the roadway to an overpass or a bridge. Public works departments in Waterbury, New Haven and Hartford are getting out ahead of it Thursday night.

“The combination of cold weather, ice and rain, it’s a recipe for an issue,” Rick Fontana, the director of emergency operations in New Haven said.

In Waterbury, the plow drivers hit the hills and intersections first. Because of the rain before the ice, crews will lay down four parts of sand to one part of salt, relying heavily on the sand to stop the skidding.

“If you throw a dart at a map in Waterbury, you’re going to hit a hill,” Waterbury Public Works Director David Simpson said. “It works effectively down to about 28°, the salt will help with the melting, but the sand will stay there for grit, through the winter.”

In Hartford, the standing water, rain and melting snow are washing away any salt that built up on the roads. With more rain on the way before a potential ice storm, the departments can’t use that liquid salt brine they normally put down on the dry roads to melt the ice on contact.

“With rain, you know how that works,” Fontana said. “You put the brine down and the rain washes it away, so we are going to be at a disadvantage tomorrow [Friday].”

Some districts have already canceled schools for Friday. Schools that aren’t closed may be dismissed early, depending on the timing of the storm in different parts of the state.

“Especially with school children in buses, those buses are light in the back end, and it really doesn’t take much to spin the tires on those,” Fontana said. “We will want to be on the extra side of cautious.”

The Connecticut Department of Transportation released a statement asking the public to delay travel until after Friday’s rush hour and to use extreme caution and allow extra time.