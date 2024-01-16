Be careful out there! Snow will fall through the Tuesday morning commute. Allow some extra time with slippery roads expected along with numerous school cancellations. A mix & changes to sleet or freezing rain for parts of southeastern Connecticut midday/afternoon ending around sunset(4:48 p.m.). Cold weather remains in the forecast through mid to late week. Call 2-1-1 for the closest warming center if you or someone you know needs assistance! Dry and brisk Wednesday and Thursday with another round of snow Thursday night and Friday!

Early this morning: Light to moderate snow through the morning rush on Tuesday with slippery roads and school cancelations/delays. Lows in the low-mid 20s.

Today: Light snow to a mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain by midday. Total accumulation of snow in the 2 to 4-inch range with more in northwestern CT where up to 6 inches is possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow: Bright & cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Sun to clouds with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Light snow returns Thursday night.

Friday: Light snow! Low accumulation amounts. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday: Bitter cold sunshine. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Lots of sun and still very cold. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

Monday: Quiet weather with rising temperatures. Highs in the mid-upper 30s.