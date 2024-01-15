A much colder pattern this week! Get your cold weather clothes ready & make sure your car is ready for some snow as well! Dry today & cold, but light snow will develop tonight around 10PM-1AM tonight and continue through the day Tuesday with one to three inches and isolated four inches expected. There could be some mixing as well with sleet & freezing rain in parts of the state. This will likely impact school schedules for Tuesday! Cold through late week with another, similar snow event for Thursday night & Friday.

Early this morning: Watch this icy patches! Mostly clear, colder and brisk! Lows in the teens to around 20 degrees & feeling like 10 with the wind!

MLK Day Today: Sun to a cloudy sky & cold with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tonight: Cloudy with light snow developing 10PM-1AM & it will stick! A dusty variety of snow! Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Light snow with some sleet & freezing rain mixing in at times. Highs in the low 30s. At this point, 1-3 inches with isolated 4″ of snow expected.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. Highs only in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Sun to clouds and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Light snow with 1-4 inches possible as an early outlook. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and very cold. Highs in the 20s.