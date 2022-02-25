(WTNH) – A mix of snow, sleet and ice are causing slippery conditions along roads across the state Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the state for the storm Friday morning and hundreds of schools are cancelling classes due to the inclement weather.

Make sure to dress warmly as temperatures will be bitterly cold and below freezing throughout the morning with lows in the 20s and highs will reach the 30s, after the storm.

Snow accumulations are expected to reach 1”to 3” along the shoreline, 3” to 6” across the center of the state and 6” to 8” close to the Massachusetts border.

Take caution on your commute and give yourself extra time as freezing rain is creating icy conditions along the roads. Snow and sleet may interfere with your view of the roads.

If you must commute Friday morning, please pack yourself a blanket, food and water in case you run into trouble on the roads.

Snow, sleet and ice is expected to transition into rain later in the morning. Precipitation should end around lunchtime.