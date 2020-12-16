Snow timeline: Flakes to arrive this afternoon, drop 2 feet in parts of CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents are bracing for the first major snowfall of the season.

The snowstorm is slated to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday morning.

Here is what you need to know about the storm:

Timeline

According to Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons, flakes should arrive between 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. depending on your location. He said the heaviest snowfall will be overnight, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Some sleet could mix in after 2 a.m.; however, heavy snow will return between 5 a.m. -10 a.m.

Snow will taper off and end by early afternoon on Thursday and clear later in the day.

Exact timing will become more clear as the storm approaches.

Snow totals

Depending on where you are in the state, you could see 2 feet of snow or just under 1 foot.

However, he believes 12-15 inches will be the average.

Simmons said, at times, the snow will be falling at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour.

Conditions

Simmons said there could be some sleet mixing in with the snow for southeastern parts of the state.

Gusty winds and blowing/drifting snow is possible, which could cause low visibility. Governor Ned Lamont has advised drivers to stay off the roads unless their travel is necessary.

RELATED: Tips for safe driving if you must go out during this week’s storm

The southeastern parts of the state and the coast could see some spotty power outages.

Currently, counties are under a Winter Storm Warning; however, Simmons said a Blizzard Warning could be issued.

Areas near the coast should prepare for possible flooding.

Snow preparations

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is bringing in extra help with clearing fallen snow. Crews were also out on Tuesday to treat roadways.

Residents are encouraged to check with local officials for parking bans. Many cities and towns will have them in effect from Wednesday evening into Thursday.

