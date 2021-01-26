Snow timeline: Flakes to start Tuesday morning, drop 1-4″ across CT

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Winter’s not over yet, and with temperatures below the 40s this week, it feels like winter is just getting started!

It’s been more than one month since the last snowstorm dropped 2 feet of snow in parts of the state. If you missed the fluffy, white stuff then Storm Team 8 says you’re in luck because we’re in for some wintry weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the state ahead of the storm.

Timeline

Light snow is expected to arrive this morning and will continue on and off throughout the night.

Flakes will start falling around 10 a.m. in the western part of the state and push through to the east by 2 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons said the snow will fall in varying intensities all night.

An icy mix will begin early Wednesday and then taper off. While this will not be a big storm, it can cause slippery road conditions. So, drivers are asked to be extra cautious when on roadways Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Snow totals

Total accumulations from the storm will range from 1″ to 4″. However, 2-3″ will be most common across the state.

Look ahead

A round of severe cold weather is still on for late this week.

Highs will range in the 30s and 20s to round out the week, and another system will deliver snow or a mix to start February.