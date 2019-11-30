Snow timeline: Winter storm headed for CT, parts of state could see up to 13 inches

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for multiple counties as a snowstorm is expected to push through Connecticut on Sunday.

Those still traveling from the holiday are advised to be off of the roads around 10 a.m. Monday for that’s when the storm will begin to push in.

Main storm takeaways

Storm will start early Sunday and continue into Tuesday.

Storm will start as snow, shift to wintry mix, and then return to snow.

Highest totals will be near Litchfield.

Power outages are possible, so be prepared.

Timing out the storm

Storm Team 8 meteorologists said the winter storm is expected to arrive around 10 or 11 a.m. Sunday and then change over to a wintry mix (snow/sleet/freezing rain) by Sunday night — around 5 p.m. for areas like New Haven, Norwalk, and parts of Danbury. Some areas near the coastline could see the mix around noon.

That mix will continue into Monday and then change back into snow during the afternoon, which will continue until Tuesday morning.

Meteorologist Ashley Baylor said winds are expected to reach around 15-25 miles per hour Monday, so residents should be prepared for possible power outages and have flashlights, candles, and blankets on hand.

Sunshine will return for the second half of the week, but Baylor said it won’t melt all of the snow.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper-30s.

Estimated snow totals

Snow totals widely vary throughout the state.

Areas near New London County will see the least amount of snowfall around 1-3″, while the Litchfield area will see the most at 9-13″.

