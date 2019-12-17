Snow timeline: Wintry mix pushing in across the state Monday night

CONNECTICUT, Conn. (WTNH) — Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for multiple counties as wintry weather is expected to push through the state Monday night into Tuesday.

Several districts canceled school ahead of the storm Monday night.

Timeline

Snow is expected to arrive across the state Monday night between 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. It will then change over to a wintry mix in southern parts of the state by 7 a.m.

That icy mix will continue for 90% of the state until 5 or 6 p.m. The shoreline will mostly see rain.

Snow totals

Areas near the shoreline could see 1-2 inches of snow.

Towns and cities in the central and northern parts of the state could see 2-4 inches.

Those totals are only estimates of snow. Storm Team 8 said ice is expected to accumulate but is harder to track.

Look ahead

While CT DOT crews were out Monday morning to treat roads, ice is expected to accumulate on roadways and powerlines, creating the potential for power outages and hazardous road conditions.

Residents are also encouraged to check with their local authorities about parking bans.

Cold temperatures are going to stick around for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Joe Furey said the state is going to see an Artic Shot — a blast of bitter cold air — which will bring temperatures in the teens. That is going to push in Wednesday night and stick around until Friday.