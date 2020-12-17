 

Snow totals: Up to 4 more inches could fall in parts of CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first major snowstorm of the season continues to blanket the state in white.

After midnight, News 8 viewers in Tolland, North Haven, Waterbury, Cheshire, Bristol and more have reported more than 8 inches has fallen.

As of 4 a.m. preliminary snow totals reported close to 10 inches in some places.,

Storm Team 8 expects another 2-4 inches could fall in parts of the state throughout the day Thursday.

Snow and sleet will be on and off throughout the morning and taper off between 9 a.m. and noon — depending on your location. Sun breaks will develop throughout the afternoon.

Storm Team 8 says 20-45 mph wind gusts are possible and could push snow back onto your freshly plowed/shoveled driveway and/or sidewalk.

