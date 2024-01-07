NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A winter storm rolled into Connecticut Saturday night and is continuing with a second wave of snow coming into the area later Sunday morning.

Most of the state is seeing snow totals of three to six inches, with some areas seeing closer to a foot of snow.

Part two of the storm will bring another round of snow our way later Sunday morning through the afternoon with an additional accumulation of one to four more inches of snow.

The snow will end from west to east anywhere from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hundreds of closings, delays and parking bans are in effect Tuesday morning. Check the up-to-date list here before you leave.

