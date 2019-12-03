Closings
Central CT gets first real taste of wintry weather this season

by: Stephanie Simoni

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Even Frosty struggled Tuesday morning.

“I guess I’ll have to come to the rescue of Frosty in the snow…the snowman,” joked Bob Sorensen.

The snow kept plows busy overnight and into Tuesday morning.

It’s the first time newly retired Bob Sorensen didn’t have to watch for closings.

“I was a teacher for 45 years so this is the first time that I’m getting up on a snow day that I don’t have to clean my car off and do whatever. So I slept late and now I’m digging out my son to go to work,” said Sorensen. “He helps me, I help him. It’s all good.”

A few streets over, Alyssa Massey was on her own.

“The highways shouldn’t be too bad. But hopefully not. We’ll find out,” said Massey.

“Christmas is here almost. I’m out shoveling,” said Doug Bartolomeo, Meriden.

Snow blowers could be heard throughout the neighborhood. As kids slept in, with a day off from school.

“This is a piece of cake today. This is nothing. This is a practice round I would say,” said Bartolomeo.

Ice was just thin enough that power stayed and it made for picturesque scenes. Snowbirds getting their beak wet with the first taste of winter.

“I love the snow. I would never leave Connecticut. Born and raised right here in Meriden. I would never leave Connecticut,” said Sorensen.

