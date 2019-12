(WTNH) — Flights at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks are starting to be delayed and cancelled due to the snow Sunday afternoon.

The Airport is still open and they are working to remove the snow.

Officials at Bradley ask travelers to contact their airlines to confirm the status of their flight.

The snow has started at Bradley. The airport is open and our snow removal operations are under way. We are starting to see some flight delays/cancellations for this afternoon/evening. If you are traveling, please contact your airline to confirm the status of your flight. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) December 1, 2019

