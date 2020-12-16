Impending snowstorm leads to several preemptive closures and cancellations across the state

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Thursday’s snowstorm is going to put a freeze on COVID-19 testing all across the state. Schools have also suspended classes because of the storm.

On most days the line of cars leading up to the Community Health Center of New London’s COVID-19 testing site loops around the parking lot.

“So we see typically from about 250 to 300,” said Alyssa Guarino, of Community Health Center of New London.

Today was no different. Tomorrow however the site will be shut down as a major winter storm is expected to hit the area.

“With the snow everywhere, waiting in the parking lot it could get a little messy so for the patients for the employees it just was the right call,” said Guarino.

FoodShare is making the same call for its food distribution set for Thursday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. They say do not go there tomorrow. The next distribution day will now be Tuesday Dec. 22.

Meanwhile all Hartford HealthCare COVID testing sites like the one at Dodd stadium in Norwich, and all Yale New Haven Hospital sites like Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, which built a shelter to protect patients and staff from the elements will close Thursday.

Those who have appointments tomorrow will have to make other plans.

“What the testing center has been doing is contacting people and making adjustments to the schedule and I’m sure they are either rescheduling them for Friday or over the weekend when we do have hours as well,” said Dr. Craig Mittleman of Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Even though they have the warming hut at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital complete with heaters, they are still shutting the COVID-19 testing down during tomorrow’s storm because they don’t want people driving on dangerous roads to try to get there.

School districts like Stonington are giving students a snow day off tomorrow for both in person and remote learning.

But what remains open always is the emergency department at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where the new valet system has caused some confusion.

“If anybody has any questions pull up, come see the valet, drop your car off, and you get to walk right into the emergency department,” said Dr. Mittleman.

You can also still drop patients off.